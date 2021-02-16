Geraldine B. (Bradshaw) White, age 91, of Stevensville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on March 5, 1929 in Stevensville, the daughter of the late John D. and Isabelle M. Carlin Bradshaw.
Geraldine was a graduate of the Camptown High School with the class of 1947. After high school she obtained her bachelor of science degree from Mansfield State Teachers College in 1951. She started her teaching career in 1951 at the LeRaysville Elementary School. She taught first grade for one year then second grade for the rest of career. In 1970 she moved from the LeRaysville Elementary School to the Northeast Bradford Elementary until she retired in 1985. While she was teaching she also assisted on the family farm and apple orchard.
She married Bob White (her one and only) on Oct. 5, 1985. They moved to Tunkhannock until 2000, at which time they built their house in Stevensville to come “Home” to enjoy the rest of their retirement years.
Geraldine was a member of the Stevensville Presbyterian Church and became an elder with the church in the 1940’s. She was also the treasurer for 20 years. In her younger years she hunted deer to provide food for the family and she harvested at least 50 deer. She was very loyal to her family and took care of her parents in their later years and her brother, Gerald, before his passing in 2004. Her dear friend, Barb Gott, gave her lessons in rug hooking. Geraldine also loved cross stitching and quilting. She mentioned not having time to finish her most recent project, a quilt that she had been working on for the last three years. She even made all of her clothing for her entire life.
Geraldine is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mark and Linda White of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Dave and Cindy White of Laceyville, Linda and Gerald Pallis of Lake Carey, Pennsylvania, and Kevin White (Betty Ann Grochal) of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Denise Kirk, Debbie Johnson, Kathy Pederson and Linda White. Besides her parents and brother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Quail” White (d. Oct. 30, 2020); her infant sister, Charlotte Mary Bradshaw; her close cousin, Carl Bradshaw; and her brothers/sister-in-law, William and Lorraine White and Gerald White.
Geraldine had many good friends, near and far. She had several wonderful neighbors who were close to her. They stayed in touch with brief visits and frequent phone calls. Their kindness will never be forgotten. Geraldine was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Geraldine’s name to the Stevensville Presbyterian Church, c/o Betty Harris, 5495 Leisure Lakes Road, Stevensville, PA 18845.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.