Geraldine Forys, 88, of LeRaysville, PA passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 26, 2021.
Geraldine was born Oct. 4, 1932 on the Ayers Family Farm in Orwell Township the daughter of George Washington Ayers and Ella Elizabeth Powers Ayers. On Nov. 27, 1952, Geraldine married Fred Forys of LeRaysville. Together they lovingly worked the family farm and raised their four children.
She was a member of the South Warren Community Church and enjoyed singing old hymns and yodeling country tunes.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Robinson and husband Milton, Teresa Forys-Savage and husband James, Mary Souto and husband Thomas, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren,
sisters, Betty Orshaw, and Marie Jacobs as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Fred Forys on June 21, 2014, son, Michael Forys on Dec. 24, 2015, sisters, Ellen Robinson, Erma “Eloise” Watson, Marian Watson, Florence “Irene” Ayers, and her brother, Kenneth Ayers.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association in care of Peggy Coleman, Treasurer, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in Geraldine’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
