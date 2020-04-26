Geraldine (Polly) Wilson, formerly of East Towanda, died April 19 at her residence at Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pennsylvania. She was 78 and had been in ill health for some time.
Polly was born June 21, 1942, at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, New York, the daughter of the late Vernon and Peg Wilson, then of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
She was a 1960 graduate of Towanda Valley High School and attended East Stroudsburg University.
Polly later worked with an airline in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a proofreader for the Daily Review before moving to Florida and working with a newspaper there.
She is survived by brothers, Richard (Dick), of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Jerry, of York, Pennsylvania. Other survivors include nephews, Peter Wilson, of Frankfort, Kentucky and Geoffrey Wilson, of Lexington, Kentucky.
To comply with her wishes, Polly was cremated and her ashes will be buried at a later time in a family plot at the Camptown Cemetery.
Polly’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Dominick T. Adamo Funerals-Cremations-Monuments, Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.