Gisela I (Weber) Reynard, 74, of Canton, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport. Gisela Irene was born March 24, 1948, in Schwetzingen, Germany, to the late Herta (Weber) Mayer. As a young woman, Gisela grew up in West Germany and was a graduate of Oftersheim High School. On January 6, 1968, Gisela married John Clifford Reynard, who she met while he was stationed in West Germany with the United States Army. The Reynard’s made their home in Canton and remained there until he was called to serve in Vietnam. The next 20 years Gisela and John called many places home, but their hearts were in Canton. In 1984, John retired from the Army and once again they relocated to the Canton area to finish raising their two children. Her beloved John passed away on July 14, 2013, following 45 years of marriage. Gisela was of the catholic faith and very proud of her German Heritage. She was a member of the Canton Women of the Moose, Lodge No. 981. Gisela was employed in the food industry as a talented cook and hostess for several area eateries including Mansfield University’s Food Court, Canton’s Moose Lodge and the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.
Gisela enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening. She was known to be an avid shopper and also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. Gisela had a true passion and love of animals and adopted several rescues throughout the years.
Surviving Gisela is her two children; John C. Reynard II of Canton and Sabrina Bourne of Troy, grandchildren; Brady and Brooklyn Bourne, sisters; Ursula (Wolfgang) Weber and Gertraude “Traudel” Goldenstein, nieces; Manuela Behrend, Sabrina Verdura, Regina May and Goldenstein, as well as many cousins all of Germany, special longtime friends; Sieglinde Holzer, Silke Bogner and their families of Germany, George (Joyce) Ginder and their families of Philadelphia, Ursula Jones and family of New Jersey.
Besides her husband and mother, Gisela was predeceased by her stepfather; Karl Heinz Mayer, a brother; Norbert Reis and a brother-in-law; Redelf Goldenstein.
A private graveside service to honor Gisela’s life will be held in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Canton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity that was dear to Gisela’s heart, The Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
