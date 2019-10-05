Gladys (Boggs) Pidcoe, 90, of Canton, passed away at home with family by her side, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Gladys Mary was born July 9, 1929 in Montoursville, to the late Blanche (Kuchenbrod) and Robert Pidcoe Sr. She attended Canton High School where she graduated as salutatorian of her class. On Aug. 2, 1952 Gladys married Okey Boggs Sr. in Quantico, Virginia. Okey served as Captain in the Marines and as a result they lived at a number of places. Together they raised five children.
Gladys was employed by the United States Postal Service in Mansfield, Ohio, as a mail clerk until her retirement in October of 1993. She was a member of the Beech Flats Grange and was of the Methodist faith. Gladys liked to read, knit and crochet. In her younger years she enjoyed knitting baby outfits for local hospitals.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Elaine Boggs of Bolivia, North Carolina, and Beverly (David) Henager of Canton; sons, David (Linda) Boggs of South Korea and Okey Boggs Jr. of Canton; siblings, Robert Pidcoe of Williamsport, Janet Pidcoe of Stowe, Ohio, and Paul Pidcoe Sr. of Canton; grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Merrifield of Spokane, Washington, Nichole (Bryan) Porter of Post Falls, Idaho, David Jr. (Laura) Henager of Kissimmee, Florida, and Violet (Chris) Steven of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchildren, Arianna Merrifield, Bryan and Raven Henager and Tinley Porter; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by a son, Rex Boggs, Sept. 2, 1984 and her sisters, Gaynelle Pidcoe, Maida Chamey and Linda Shears.
A graveside service at the Beech Flats Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
As per Gladys’ wishes there will be no viewing or funeral services.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Those who wish may make a memorial donation in Gladys’s name to the American Red Cross for military flights for funerals. Share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.