Gladys E. Wright, 87, of Athens, PA passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 19, 1933 in Athens Twp., PA on the family farm to the late Edward, Sr. and Lucy (Kellogg) Wright.
Gladys graduated from Athens High School, Class of 1951. She worked as Manager of the Candy Counter at J.J. Newberry’s in Sayre, retiring after 25 years. She was widely known in the Valley area as the candy lady. She loved spending time with her family, and her nieces and nephews were very special to her.
She is predeceased by her brother Edward Wright, Jr. who died in a farming accident in 1986, nephew Joe Chaffee, sister-in-law Grace Wright, and brother-in-law John Murphy.
Gladys is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Geraldine and Paul Hurley of Athens Twp., PA, sister Ruth Wright Murphy of Athens, PA, nephews Larry (Mary) Hurley of Athens Twp., PA, Daniel Hurley of Elmira, NY and Michael Murphy of Athens Twp., PA, niece Christine (David) Vough of Athens Twp., PA, nephews Charles (Kathy) Wright of Camp Hill, PA, and Donald (Maureen) Wright of Athens Twp., PA, nieces Lisa (Robert Elston of Sayre, PA, and Linda Chaffee of Ulster, PA.
Friends and family may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. — 3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 3pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.