Mrs. Gladys M. Place, age 91, formerly of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at The Gardens of Tunkhannock, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.
Gladys was born in Retta, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Guy and Nina Clapper McLaud. Growing up in Retta, Gladys was a graduate of the Rush High School, with the class of 1947.
Learning to play the piano at a very early age, Gladys started playing piano for church services at the Retta Methodist Church at the age of 13. Throughout the years, she has played for many other churches, including Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, Saturday evening services; the Eatonville United Methodist Church, and the Skinners Eddy United Methodist church, where she has been a member for over 54 years.
Early in her life, Gladys enjoyed giving piano lessons to many children in her home in Retta, and later after moving to Laceyville.
On April 21, 1966 Gladys married Emry J. Place, and together they enjoyed 43 years of marriage, up until his passing on their anniversary, on April 21, 2009. For many years Emry and Gladys owned and operated Place’s Family Department Store in Laceyville. Along with Emry’s and Gladys’s musical talents, they enjoyed many years with their good friends, Paul and Bunny Lyne, as the “Sounds of Joy,” a quartet singing at many churches throughout New York and Pennsylvania.
Along with being a member of the Skinner’s Eddy United Methodist Church for over 54 years, Gladys was also a member of the United Methodist Women, a member of the church choir, church pianist and organist. In most of her spare time, she spent many enjoyable years with her family, church and many friends.
Gladys is survived by her daughter and her husband, Kathleen and Donald Watkins, of Tunkhannock; her son and his wife, Nelson and Bobbie Hollett, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania; and her step-son and his wife, Richard and Charlotte Place of Transue, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Benjamin Segars, Joseph and Lee Hollett; her six step-grandchildren, Pamela Hanson, Robin, Ronald and Emry Place, Lyle and Jesse Place; also six great-grandchildren, Star Segars, Ali, Kristi, Maxwell, Natilee, and Julia Hollett; and several step-great-grandchildren. Also, a special niece, Marilyn Taylor-Smolek, of Frostproof, Florida; a special nephew, David Taylor, of Montrose, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gordon Hollett; her sister and her husband, Doris and Carl Taylor; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Place; her nephew, Carlton Taylor; her step-son, Ronald Place; and her step-daughter, Beverly Andren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Rev. Dolly Tarreto, of the church, officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday morning at the church.
Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Laceyville, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Rd., Laceyville, PA 18623
