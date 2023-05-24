Gladys May (Kishpaugh) Allyn, a loving, thoughtful, faith-filled woman, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Pueblo West, Colorado, after a long battle with cancer. Gladys was born on February 16, 1928, in Johnson City, New York a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Buckley) Kishpaugh. She will be remembered for her great love for her family, her dedication to her community, and her passion for crafting.
Throughout her life, Gladys was an active member of her community. She was a longtime member of the Warren Center Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and LeRaysville VFW Post 6824. Gladys enjoyed the fellowship with the Warren Center and Nichols Senior Citizens groups where she treasured the friendships with all that attended. Gladys had a passion for crafting and enjoyed spending time with her family, creating lasting memories and strengthening their bonds. Her loving and thoughtful nature made her a cherished presence in the lives of her loved ones and her community.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband Henry “Hank” C. Allyn, and sons Eugene, and Henry Jr. and a granddaughter Michelle Louise Allyn. Her handprint will be forever stitched on our lives, Gladys is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda J and Craig Liddic of Pueblo West, Colorado; son and daughter-in-law, Howard F and Patricia Allyn of Bowdoinham, Maine; and daughter, Rebecca Allyn-Griffin of Kalispell, Montana. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Janet Linfoot of Vestal, New York; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friend Carol Eddy. Known for her nurturing spirit, Gladys was considered a grandma to many other children as well.
As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “It is not the length of life, but the depth of life.” Gladys lived her life to the fullest, touching the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and faith. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
We will gather privately in June as a family to lay Gladys to rest in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the VFW Post 6824, 1468 Haights Pond Road, Rome, PA 18837 or Warren Township Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 24, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Gladys May (Kishpaugh) Allyn.
