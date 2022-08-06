Glecia (Porter) Castle, 85, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Canton, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022 at the Towanda Guthrie Skilled Nursing Unit following a brief stay. Glecia Irene was born July 7, 1937 in Shunk, a daughter of the late Gleason “Deak” and Gladys (Kipp) Porter. As a young woman, she attended Canton Area Schools and on June 19, 1954, married her true love, Harold Castle in Leroy. Together they shared 68 amazing years of marriage and raised seven children. Glecia was employed by Westinghouse in Elmira and later Swayze’s in Canton until her retirement in 1975.
Glecia enjoyed camping. Never idle hands, she could often be found crocheting, knitting or reading. Most important to Glecia was spending time with her family.
Surviving Glecia are her husband, Harold Castle, children; Dale (JoAnn) Castle, Norm (Cathy) Castle, Randy (Darlene) Castle, Duane (Lori) Castle, Luann (George) Seeley, Craig Castle and Timmie (Carol) Castle all of Canton, a brother; Bud (Diana) Porter of Dubois, 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, as well as several sisters in law, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Glecia was predeceased by a grandson; Chad Castle, father and mother in-law; Benjamin and Leola (Edkin) Castle, several brothers-in-law and sisters in law.
Honoring Glecia’s expressed wishes there will be no viewing or funeral service. A private family graveside will be held in the Beech Flats Cemetery at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider memorial donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
