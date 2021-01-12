Glen C. Bailey Jr., 94, of Troy, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Glen Cleveland was born on Aug. 29, 1926 in Elmira, New York. He was one of 10 children born to the late Glen Sr. and Leah (Sherman) Bailey in Elmira. In his younger years, he attended Troy Schools before moving to Canton. Glen was self-employed most of his life. He was a painter in the Canton and Elmira areas, operated an antique business on Minnequa Ave., Cedar Ledge and East Troy for several years. He later refinished antique furniture in Troy until his retirement.
Glen enjoyed spending time with family, especially gatherings where the entire family was together. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life.
Surviving Glen are, his wife of nearly 75 years, Mary (Chreptak) Bailey; son, Gerald (Edith) Bailey of Troy; daughter, Kay (Brent) Wickizer of Binghamton; grandchildren, Eric and Amy Wickizer, Mary Beth Ford, Jennifer Ferguson and Marc Bailey; sister, Jackie Wesneski of Canton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Glen was predeceased by a brother, Mark Bailey; sisters, Joyce Bailey, Norma Porter, Kathleen Terry, Nancy Passeri, Loraine Warner and Freda Bailey and a half-sister, Anna Miller.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Alba Cemetery with Pastor Charlotte Morse, officiating. Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Glen’s name can be directed to the Canton Light House Youth Program, 125 E. Main St., Canton, PA 17724 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
