Glenda Lucille Johnson 73, of Wyalusing passed away on February 1,2023 at home surrounded by family. She was born December 16,1949 to the late Sheldon H. Johnson Sr and Iva R. Johnson. She is survived by her daughter and her husband Paula and Barry Bruyn, her son and his wife Toby and Linda Adams. Grandchildren: Corey and his wife Holly Adams, Zachary Bruyn, Jacob Bruyn. Great grandchildren: Hadley Adams , Cooper Adams. Her brothers and their spouses: Sheldon and Kay Johnson, Edmund (Butch) and Shelia Johnson, Russell and Wendy Johnson,Bruce and Linda Johnson, Lloyd and Sharon Johnson. Sisters and their spouses: Helen Johnson and Karen Murach, Melva and Allen Comstock, Fran and Rick Eberlin. Many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by granddaughter Mariah Bruyn, sister Lillie P Johnson, brother David P Johnson
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play in their many sports, playing bingo, pitch tournaments, trivia nights, casinos, puzzles and watching birds. She was a member of the Hollenback Methodist Church.
She will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support especially the last few weeks. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.