Glenn C. Gerould, 74, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. Glenn was born on May 21, 1948 in Troy, PA, son of the late Carroll and Janet (Kingsley) Gerould. He was a 1966 graduate of SRU High School, was a lifelong farmer, and attended East Smithfield Federated Church. Glenn enjoyed antique tractors, tractor pulls, fairs, and farm equipment shows.
Glenn is survived by niece Suzette Bates along with several other nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann Marie Finnerty, and his brother Russell E. Gerould.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The funeral service to honor Glenn’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 25th at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Robson of East Smithfield Federated Church officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of Glenn’s family in Union Cemetery in East Smithfield, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to the East Smithfield Federated Church, 591 Main St. East Smithfield, PA 18817.
