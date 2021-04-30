Glenn Crist Yoder, 69, of Canton, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, 11:15 pm of natural causes. Glenn was born May 17, 1951 in Coatesville, PA. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1969. He attended college at Goshen College in Indiana and at Williamsport Community College. Glenn was an oversized-load truck driver for more than thirty years. He was a proud father and good friend to many.
Glenn is survived by his friend in life Lynn Walters, Beth Bingeman/Charles, Bianca Taylor/Terrance, Levi /Mercedes, and Joshua /Colleen, twelve grandchildren, and six siblings Ferne Gochnauer/Kenneth, Samuel/Barbara, Marcella Kerstetter/David, Calvin/Colleen, Joseph/Jane, Virginia Weaver/James. He was preceded in death by his parents and three nephews.
A private memorial service for family is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 am. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting
Visit www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
