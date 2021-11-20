.On the evening of Thursday, November 18, 2021, well-known Cantonian Glenn M. Trick, Sr., passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was 74 years of age. Born November 8, 1947 in Hughesville he was the son of Preston and Margaret (Weisbrod) Trick. Glenn proudly served our country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Sergeant. In civilian live he was an over-the-road truck driver.
Glenn was a member of Canton Post # 714 VFW and Canton Lodge #429 Loyal Order of Moose, where he enjoyed playing Euchre with his numerous friends. He also enjoyed classic car shows, and was a familiar sight on the streets of Canton driving his classic 1940 Chevy coupe. In earlier years he built and drove racing cars. Glenn was known for being strong-willed, and able to rise to any occasion. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Most importantly, he enjoyed the company of his family. “Love you bye, click”
Glenn is survived by his sons, Shawn (&Carrie) Trick of Liberty and Glenn M. Trick, Jr. of Canton, daughter Nichole (& John) Ambruch of Canton, sisters Mary (& Ron) Rockwell of West Burlington, Ruth Boeschen of Lawton, OK, grandchildren Desiray, Preston, Teagan, Katie, Norah and Alice and great-granddaughter Audi. He was preceded in death by siblings Grant, Bruce, Henry, Robert, Albert, Tink and Rose.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 PM Sunday the 21st at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. The service will follow at 4 o’clock with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com
