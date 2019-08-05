Glenna C. Simons Hoffman, 88, of 4216 Old Plank Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019 at her home following declining health.
Glenna was born in Windham Township, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1931, the daughter of Glenn Simons and Florence Forbes Simons. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1948. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1951, Glenna married Henry E. Hoffman Jr. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda.
Glenna was employed by the First National Bank of Bradford County and successors Northern Central Bank and M&T Bank, serving the communities of New Albany, Towanda and Wysox for over 35 years until her retirement. She was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, a member and local past president of the Catholic Daughters of America, and was a member of the Towanda American Legion Auxiliary.
Glenna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family includes her husband of 67 years, Henry E. “Doc” Hoffman Jr.; children, Mary C. “Colleen” Hoffman Pearlman and husband Wade of New Jersey, Henry E. “Chip” Hoffman III and Terry Gray of Towanda, Timothy J. “Tim” Hoffman and wife Karen of Towanda; grandchildren, Neysa, Melanie, Nancy, Kamri and Kolby; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Werthner of Albany, New York, Clara Sutton of Texas; brother, David Simons and wife Caroline of Massachusetts; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenna was predeceased by her father, Glenn Simons, mother, Florence Forbes Simons Robbins, and step father, Leroy “Red” Robbins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to St. Jude Children’s research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Glenna.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.