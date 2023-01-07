Glenna J. Higley, 61, of Mildred, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center. Born May 22, 1961, in Salinas, CA, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and the late Lila (Gattis) Huckabey. Glenna married Glenn M. Higley on May 30, 2009, and shared 13 wonderful years together.
Glenna was a person who loved life and loved adventure. She enjoyed reading books and spending time with family and friends. Glenna had the best sense of humor, the most caring spirit and a heart of gold.
She was loved so much, by so many.
Glenna is survived by her husband Glenn; a daughter, Megan Johnson, of Ocala, FL; three sons, Clint (Mandy) Slocumb, of Ocala, FL, Aaron Slocumb, of Miami, FL, Nick Slocumb, of Ocala, FL; three Stepsons, Jason Higley, of Doylestown, Darrick Higley, of Laporte, Dustin Higley, of Dushore; three sisters, Gay Freeman, Calhoun, GA, Patsy Gemelli, White, GA, Barbara Williams, of Palm Coast, FL, and by six grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore, with Pastor Edward K. Ross officiating. Friends may call from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. A memorial service for family and friends in Florida is also being planned.
Glenna was an avid reader who enjoyed visiting the Dushore Library. In that spirit, the family will provide the flowers so that memorial contributions can be made to the Dushore Library, 206 Center St., P.O. Box 309, Dushore, PA 18614.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
