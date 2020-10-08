Gloria Ann Silverstrim Bryan, age 83, of Dushore, passed away on Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Guthrie Memorial Skilled Nursing in Towanda. She was born Jan. 31, 1937, at home, a daughter of the late Edward and Florence Fulmer Silverstrim. Gloria grew up on the family dairy farm in Coveytown, with seven siblings. She graduated from Turnpike High School, a member of the class of 1955, and then went to work at Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory, where she remained for 11 years. Gloria was also employed at the Dushore Creamery prior to her 34 years in the meat department at Hurley’s Supermarket in Dushore. She married John J. Bryan Jr., of Dushore, on Dec. 29, 1956.
Gloria was a loving and very giving spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her silly and fiery personality blessed those around her. She was a people person who kept her door open to all, whether it was to tell stories and laugh or to share recipes and treats. One of Gloria’s true passions, aside from ordering from her magazines, was to cook. That is how she showed her endless amounts of love. Another wonderful aspect of Gloria’s strong personality was her ability to embrace change and make the best of any situation. During her 5 years at skilled nursing she made great friends, joined a cooking club and was a regular winner at bingo! She loved collecting bingo trinkets for her great grandchildren, whom she just adored. Gloria was one-of-a-kind, which by her definition would be a “spedagooch,” and she will be missed by so many.
Gloria was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore.
Surviving are her son, Jack (Janet) Bryan III, Dushore; grandchildren, Nick (Becky) Bryan, Emily (Philip) Baumunk; great-grandchildren, Luke, Stella, Harper and Hudson; brother, Robert Silverstrim, Dushore; sisters, Rosemary (Russell) Bennett, Forksville, Patsy (Douglas) Fries, Alexandria, LA, Connie (Robert) Vohrer, Mehoopany; sisters-in-law, Catherine Hoagland, Towanda, Mary “Mamie” (John) Leonard, Dushore, Agnes “Becky” Bryan, Columbia Cross Roads and Marilyn Bryan, Sugar Run.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, James P. “Bonzo” Bryan on June 18, 2011. She was also predeceased by sisters, Dolores (Earl) Insinger on Sept. 16, 1987, Joan (Donald) Shaffer on Feb. 20, 1988, Alice (Bernard) Chrzanowski on Dec. 19, 2014; and Dorothy Silverstrim on Jan. 27, 2020, and also by brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Joseph Bryan, of Dushore, William Bryan of East Smithfield, Peter Bryan of Dushore, Thomas R. Bryan of Sugar Run, and Theresa Toth of Candor, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will be private in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore. Family and friends may call at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Memorials contributions may be sent to St. Basil’s Storm Fund, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
