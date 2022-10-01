Gloria J. Wittig, age 59, left this world on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She passed peacefully at home with family by her side.
Gloria was born December 14, 1962, in Jersey Shore, PA, a daughter of late Robert Christian and Alice (Rooker) Christian. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School, a member of the class of 1980. She married Charles Wittig on May 22, 1982.
Gloria was a dedicated housewife and mother. She worked for a time with the Area Agency on Aging, as a traveling manager, and so enjoyed the seniors at the local centers. Gloria appreciated the simpler joys of life like stargazing, campfires, picking wild huckleberries, and long rides along country roads. She read voraciously and all who saw her library marveled at the volume of books. She loved most of all books about the natural world and travelogues, especially by folks who moved to and lived in Alaska. Gloria’s second favorite hobby was canning and she filled the pantry shelves with delicious jams, pickles, and sauces every year.
Gloria is predeceased by her father Robert Christian and mother Alice (Rooker) Christian, formerly of Cogan Station, PA. She is survived by her husband Charles Wittig, Monroeton, PA, daughter Nicole Wittig, and brother Edward Christian of Cogan Station, PA.
