Gloria Jean Ryan, 67, of Dushore, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, Pennsylvania.
Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on April 5, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. & Carmella T. Pizza Rocchino and was raised in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania. She moved to Sullivan County in 1975.
The world lost one of the best cooks this side of the Mississippi. She and her husband, Mike, operated the Birch Creek Tavern from the late 70s through the early 90s. She also worked at many other area restaurants. Anyone who had the privilege of eating food she had prepared left full and most satisfied! She was an excellent dart player, winning “Queen of the Hill” for several years in the Sullivan County Dart League. She was an amusing person, and told the best jokes. She loved her family very much and always hosted huge Italian feasts for family and friends, especially during the holiday seasons. Her pizzella cookies were second to none. She was a loving mother and wife and an affectionate and proud Mum-Mum. She reveled in grand-motherhood.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Michael A Ryan Sr., of Dushore; two sons, William H Kriebel IV (Cassie), of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, and Michael A Ryan Jr., of Dushore, and a daughter, Leanne Murray (Scot), also of Dushore; four grandchildren, Rachael and Carmella Kriebel and Ryan and Emily Murray. She is also survived by two sisters, Rose Marie Rocchino and Linda Robbins; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by a brother, Joseph Rocchino Jr.
At her request, there will be no services. The family is planning a celebration of life in her honor to be held soon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sullivan County Library to honor her love of reading, P.O. Box 309, Dushore, PA 18614; or the Dushore Fire Co., P.O. Box 1, Dushore, PA 18617; or Mildred Fire Company, P.O. Box 147, Mildred, PA 18614.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.