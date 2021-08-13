Gloria Parsons Hubbard, 98, formerly of Monroeton, PA passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Personal Care Home of Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Gloria was born December 6, 1922, in Towanda one of 12 children to the late J. Harry and Louise Keyser Parsons. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1940, and was employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda during World War II. Gloria was later employed by Claverack Electric for 35 years until retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Towanda United Methodist Church, Towanda American Legion Auxiliary, the Wheel Inn of Roaring Branch and was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Surviving are; her step daughter-in-law, Susan Hubbard of Florida, sister-in-law, Elaine Parsons of Milan, PA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, very close friends and caregivers, Jan and Ed Astare of Monroeton. The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Personal Care Home of Memorial Hospital for the excellent care provided for Gloria.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husbands, Harry Eddings, and James L. “Larry” Hubbard, step son, William Hubbard, siblings, William (Charlotte) Parsons, Laurence (Muriel) Parsons, Phillip (Mary Lou) Parsons, Donald (Pat) Parsons, Llewellyn (Genevieve) Parsons, Jane (Donald) Leavenworth, Edgar Parsons, Harry Parsons, Walter Parsons, Laura Hammond, and Marjorie Elicker.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Irene Walent officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA.
Contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Gloria Parsons Hubbard. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.