Miss Glorianna M. Franklin, age 85, of Canton, PA, formerly of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Glorianna was born at home in Wyalusing Twp., Bradford Co., PA, on June 6, 1937, a daughter of the late Glenwood M. and Mary Steele Franklin.
Surviving:
Two brothers and sisters-in-law:
Bob and life partner Jo Whitted Cayuga, NY
Larry and Carol Franklin Laceyville, PA
Sister-in-law:
Ruth Franklin Wyalusing, PA
And several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by two brother: Gerald Edward “Jerry” Franklin on August 15, 2009, and Paul Glenwood Franklin on November 6, 2012, and a nephew Bobby Joe Franklin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. (noon) at the Homer Funeral Home, 83, Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery, Wyalusing, PA.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the start of the service at noon.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com
