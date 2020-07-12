“And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God made a farmer.” And a well-known and respected dairy farmer he was… , of West Warren, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. Throughout life, Gordon traveled many area roads and formed great friendships along the way, although his journey took him through the mountains and valleys he always had the philosophy that “all roads lead to home”
Gordon was born on July 12, 1951 in Sayre, Pa a son of the late Carl E. and Ontalee (Barnes) Wilson. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1969. Following graduation, Gordon shared the responsibilities of working on the family farm in West Warren. After chores on a summer night, Gordon was matched up to go on a blind date with Mable Smith ~ little did he know this would be the start to nearly forty-seven years of memories. On November 24, 1973, he married Mable and together they welcomed Greg and Robin into their family. Farm life continued to keep Gordon busy, although he also found time to drive school bus for Northeast Bradford and worked for Rome Township. Having a strong work ethic and dedication to serving others Gordon also served his community. In 1968, he joined the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department where he previously served as Chief. and will be greatly missed. He also was a member of the First Congregational Church of West Warren. Gordon’s greatest enjoyment was seeing his children shine at their 4-H and school events and most recently being able to be a part of his grandchildren’s accomplishments too.
Gordon will be greatly missed and his memories will be treasured by ~ his wife Mable; son and daughter-in-law: Greg G. and Carrie Wilson; his daughter and son-in-law: Robin K. and Ryan Kingsley. Gordon was blessed to be called grandpa and Pop Pop ~ memories which will forever live on in the hearts of Roxanne, Carl, Rachel, Charlotte, Regina and Dalton. He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law: Roger and Cathy Wilson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Margaret and Russell Edwards, Christine and Lynn Campbell; Irvin Thomas and Donna Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, July 13th from 6 to 9 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 10 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. Gordon will be laid to rest in the Darling Cemetery where members of the Warren Township Fire Department will share the fireman’s prayer and offer his last call. Those attending will be asked to practice all state required social distancing guidelines. Memories and condolences can be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 24, Rome, Pa 18837 or the First Congregational Church of West Warren, c/o, Judy Davenport, 3645 North Rome Road, Ulster, PA 18850 in loving memory of Gordon Carl Wilson.
