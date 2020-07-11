“All roads lead to home” ... Gordon Carl Wilson, 68, of West Warren, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Cooley family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
