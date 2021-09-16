Gordon E. Mosier, 88, of Standing Stone Township, PA passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Gordon was born in Potterville, PA on Sept. 11, 1933, the son of James R. Mosier and Margaret Frisbie Ross Mosier. In early years Gordon worked on the family farm and harvested timber with his father. He later worked at various area stone quarries for most of his life until retiring at age 74. Gordon maintained a strong work ethic throughout his life and was always busy.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, the outdoors, cutting firewood, hunting deer and turkeys, and cooking Sunday breakfast for his family.
Gordon’s family includes his sons, William Mosier of Standing Stone, Gordon P. Mosier and wife Marsha of Rushville, Eugene C. Mosier of Standing Stone, David Mosier of Standing Stone, grandchildren, Karley Traver and husband Caleb, Matthew Mosier and wife McKinzie, Kayla, Kylie and Kimberly Mosier, James Mosier, Ashley Stroup and husband Hunter, and Keith Myers, great grandchildren, Oliver and Carter Traver and Robin Mosier, sisters, Julia Acorn and husband Gil of Wellsboro, Norma Mickle and husband Robert of Herrickville, brother, Stanley Mosier of Towanda, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Gordon was predeceased by his wife Erma A. Mosier on November 9, 2005, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Sue Mosier on June 22, 2018, sister, Barbara Walker, and brothers, Norman, James, and Lloyd Mosier.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to H.O.P.S Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Gordon E. Mosier. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.