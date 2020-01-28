Gordon Henry Burke, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Elva Pearl Miller and an infant daughter Margaret.
Born on Feb. 10, 1928 and raised in Binghamton, New York, the son of Henry Burke and Betty Montanye, he was a lifelong resident of Nimmonsburg, New York, before moving to Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home in Pennsylvania. After graduating from North High School in 1946, he served in the USMC, attended business school and became employed by Miller Motors Car Corp where he retired after 50 years of dedicated service.
Gordon had a passion for fishing and the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, golf and was a devoted New York Yankee fan. He was a loving grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Nimmonsburg Methodist Church and a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Gordon is survived by children, Michael G. Burke of Greene, New York, John F. Burke (Shelley) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jo Ann Cuddy (Michael) of Towanda Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sarah and Jeffrey Burke, Martin Galloway, Adam Heisler, Kayleen Welles (Aaron), AnnaMarie Cuddy, and Ryan Cuddy; five great-grandchildren; his brother in-law, Roger Miller of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Ruthie Miller also of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
