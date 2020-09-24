Gordon K. “Critter” Ford, 62, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 21, 1957, in Towanda, a son of the late Gordon W. and Kay L. (Chamberlain) Ford.
Gordon was a veteran serving in the Army from Sept. 29, 1975, until his honorable discharge on April 1, 1978.
A truck driver all his life, he was employed by Kohl’s Building Products, Estes Trucking, Dirt Excavating, and his last employment was with Bousum Trucking.
He was a member and past governor of Loyal Order of the Moose No. 107, Marysville, former member of the Franklin Steam Engine Company, Towanda, a life member of the Towanda Fire Company, and a member of the North American Hunting Club. He was an avid Harley fan and most of all enjoyed riding his Harley as well as hunting and camping. Critter will be remembered as a good cook.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher and his wife, Lindsey Ford of Selinsgrove, and Brian Ford of Florida; three daughters, Ashley Ford Lahr and her husband, Derek of Sunbury, Tasha Smyser and Donald Kearney Jr. of Dalmatia, and Amy Sue Newton of Florida; 11 grandchildren, and Crystal Snyder who he considered a daughter, and her three children. Also the mother of his children, his former wife, Krista Ford; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and David Wilcox of Ulster; and two nephews.
A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the V.L. Seebold Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Post 25 American Legion and VFW Post 6631, both of Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Gordon’s memory may be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose Charity Endowment Fund, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, Ill. 60539-1100.
