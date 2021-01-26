Gordon Stephenson, 82, of Bloomington, Minnesota and formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gordon is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Stephenson; his son-in-law, Keith Lilly; his parents, Harry and Florence (Arnold); and his siblings, Harry Jr., Norman, Rosie, Kenneth and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 27 years; his daughter, Fawn Stephenson-Lilly (Columbia, Pennsylvania); his step-daughters, Marcy Sackett (Bloomington) and Jennifer Sackett (Towanda); and his grandsons, Logan Baumunk (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Nicklaus Cobb (Towanda), Ethan Uphoff (Bloomington) and Alexander Uphoff (Bloomington).
Gordie loved his family, reading, crossword puzzles and going to the casino. He spent most of his career at Osram-Sylvania in Towanda. Gordie opted to take an early retirement from Osram so that he and Sandy could enjoy traveling and spending time together doing their hobbies, including bus trips to local casinos. In 2010, Gordie and Sandy moved to Bloomington to be closer to Marcy’s family. Sandy worked part-time and Gordie enjoyed going into the office with Sandy and reading and socializing in the lobby while she worked. He became so well-known in the company that even the president would stop by to chat with Gordie! He will be missed by many.
Donations in Gordie’s memory can be sent directly to the hospice that took such wonderful care of him during his last days: Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Attn: Lisa Sweeney, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
