Grace Emma Rude Phillips, age 85, of Towanda, PA passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Personal Care Home at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 29, 1936 in Lafayette, NJ the daughter of the late Willis and Bessie Rude. She graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and was employed by Selective Insurance in Branchville, NJ. She also worked as a secretary at Umbrian Farms.
Grace married James. F. Phillips on May 28, 1955 at the home of her parents in Lafayette, NJ. Jim and Grace lived in Lafayette until they relocated to Towanda, PA in 1971.
Grace was a life-time member of the Lafayette Fire Co. Auxiliary while a resident of Lafayette, NJ. She was also a member of the Warren Center Baptist Church and was a 50-year Breast Cancer Survivor. Grace enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, and playing solitaire. She loved spending time with her family at the beach and sitting on her sun porch.
Grace is survived by five children, Debbie Cobb of Wyalusing, PA, Doug (Karen) Phillips of Towanda, PA, Donna (Jim) Miller of Rome, PA, Doreen Brown of Towanda, PA, and Eric (Doris) Chaffee of Camptown, PA; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, Diane Beth Rude of Montoursville, PA, Becky (Sherri) Staples of Portland, OR; nephews, Kyle (Julie) Rude of Williamsport, PA, Kevin (Dyan) Rude of Sayre, PA; and many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters/brothers-in-law, Irma Caster of Stillwater, NJ, Janice Phillips of Newton, NJ, Sharon Day of Lititz, PA, Allen and Gigi Phillips of Middleville, NJ, and Edward and Joan Phillips of Mt. Morris, NY; two life-time friends, Eleanor Gromlich of Hamburg, PA and Marilyn Waluk of Camptown, PA; as well as her canine companion, Luki.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Phillips (d. March 5, 2020); father-in-law, Frank Phillips; mother-in-law, Mary (George) Bell; and brother, Richard (Judy) Rude; sister-in-law, Carol Phillips; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Phillips and Gerald Caster.
Funeral Services for Grace will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA with Reverend Larry Jennings of the Warren Center Baptist Church and her brother-in-law, Ed Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at the Wysox Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Independent Baptist Church from 4:00-7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Grace’s name to The Personal Care Home at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Activities Fund, Towanda Campus, 603 William St., Towanda, PA 18848, or the Warren Center Baptist Church, PO Box 106, Warren Center, PA 18851, or to the St. Jude Children Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
