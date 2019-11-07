A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a loving, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure….
With her family at her side, Grace Ida (Abell) Dewing, 91, of Warren Center, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at her home. She was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband of 62 years Max L. Dewing and their daughter Jean (Dewing) Barker.
Grace was born on Aug. 17, 1928 in West Warren, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late DeLeon and Bernice (Pendleton) Abell. She attended school in Warren Center and was a graduate of the Vestal High School. Grace worked at Endicott Johnson Shoes and Grover’s Pig Stand. She retired from IBM – Owego following 23 years of service. Although her greatest pleasure was being surround by her family, fond memories of warm cinnamon rolls, homemade birthday cakes and pies from her old cookstove will be a forever cherished memory. Grace was an accomplished baker and attended the Wilton Cake Decorating School. For many years, Grace taught Sunday School and lead the Jr. High and Youth Groups at the Warren Center Methodist Church. She also enjoyed singing and participated with the Ocean Grove Choir Festival and was an avid member of the Community Singers and the Warren Center United Methodist Church choir
Grace will be greatly missed by her children, Kathy Mackechnie, Andy (Sally) Dewing all of Warren Center, David (Becky) Dewing of Wyalusing, Joan Beckwith of Endicott; son-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Barker; 12 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her younger brother, DeLeon Jr. (Anna) Abell of Dana Point, California; a brother-in-law, Russell (Ruth) Dewing; a sister-in-law, Alice Abell all of Warren Center; numerous nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories from 10 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hope Community Church, Warren Center. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 12 p.m. Grace will be laid to rest next to her husband following the services in the Coburn-Dewing Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial gift to the Hope Community Church, 3249 Montrose Turnpike, Warren Center, PA 18851. Memorial gifts will be divided between the church and the Mid West Indian Mission. A special thank you to Kathy for all her loving care with mom.
