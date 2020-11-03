Grace L. Burbank of the Troy Pennsylvania area, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. Grace Lorraine was born April 1, 1925 in Troy, a daughter of the late Charles and Dora (Brown) Chase.
On July 14, 1945, she married James Burbank at the Oakwood Avenue Church in Elmira Heights, New York. James preceded her in death on April 16, 2007 following over 61 years of loving marriage.
Grace was a happy individual who was loved by many. Most referred to her by her nickname, “Gram” and she loved her friends and family and the times spent with them. She was employed at numerous jobs which included: The Jewish Church, the Mark Twain Motel and Gorton Coy, among many others. Grace enjoyed making flower arrangements for weddings and other special events.
Surviving are her children, Steve (Georgianna) Burbank of Alba, Richard Burbank of Texas, Robert (Roberta) Burbank and Linda Tice, all of Elmira; grandchildren, Robert, Steve Jr., Chad, Ricky, Tom, Chris, Mike, Mindy, Sue, Cassandra, Bonnie April, Shawn and Crystal; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and very special friends, Wendy Green and Grace Vandyke and their families.
Besides her parents and husband, James, Grace was predeceased by five brothers; three sisters; a son, Terry Burbank; grandchildren, Tommy and Angie; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Burbank; and son-in-law, Stub Tice.
A private graveside service will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Troy at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Mrs. Burbank’s name to an animal humane society of your choice. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is in care of arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
