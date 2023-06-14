Grace L. Gowin Johnson, age 85, of Lincoln Falls, Forksville, PA, and formerly of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at the Towanda Guthrie Skilled Nursing Unit surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Grace was born on March 25, 1938, in Sayre, PA, the oldest of ten children of the late Walter Blaine and Dorothy Louise Allen Gowin. She attended the New Albany Elementary and High School. She married Henry Edward Johnson on March 4, 1956, and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage before Henry predeceased her on December 9, 2000. Grace was a homemaker and housewife for her husband and family at their home in Terrytown. She was a member of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club and was a member of the Auxiliary at the Wyalusing American Legion Post 534, the Dushore American Legion Loyalsock Post 996, the Towanda VFW Post 1568, and the Towanda AMVETS Post 187. Grace enjoyed camping, fishing, and family trips to Canada and Knoebles. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Eight children and their spouses:
Kevin and Deb Johnson Sugar Run, PA
Grayl and Wendy Johnson New Albany, PA
Lisa and Steven Krukowski Lawton, PA
Tina and Chuck Patterson Sugar Run, PA
Terry and Brenda Johnson Wyalusing, PA
Brad and Natalie Johnson Towanda, PA
Julie and Jerry Thomas Forksville, PA
Scott and Alesha Johnson Dushore, PA
Daughter-in-law:
Laura Johnson Terrytown, PA
Siblings:
Marie Schmeckenbecher Towanda, PA
Walter and Peggy Gowin Dushore, PA
Larry Gowin and Elsie Bailey Durell, PA
Reta and George Ogden Sylvania, PA
Judy Rosencrance Towanda, PA
Edwin and Barbara Gowin Wyalusing, PA
Wanda Johnson Wells Tannery, PA
Ricky and Vanessa Gowin Mehoopany, PA
Penny Gowin New Albany, PA
She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son Keith Johnson on January 16, 2006, and by a grandson Ryker Miles Johnson on May 28, 2020. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary Post 534, 89 Bowling Alley Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
