Grace Leora Cummings — Indian Trail, NC (formerly of Towanda, PA) passed away peacefully at home February 7, 2023. She was born May 10, 1939 In Lindley, NY the daughter of Leslie E. and Ivah (Welty) Cummings.
Grace earned her GED through Towanda High School. She loved gardening, bird watching and studying scripture attending the Independent Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers Lloyd and Emmitt, her daughter Wilma J Sakowsky and grandson Mickey I Sakowsky.
Surviving are her sons A Daniel Cummings and his wife Alison (Sheely) Cummings of Indian Trail, NC, Michael D Cummings and Hilary Horak of Towanda, PA, daughters Wannetta J Clark and her husband Joseph Clark of Sayre, PA, and Connie J May and Sam Palmer of Canton, PA.
She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Daniel, Damon, Caitlyn, Morgan, Chance and Leslie.
Grace requested there be no memorial service. She will be laid to rest beside her brother Lloyd in Panacea, FL.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
