Gregory Robert Maynard, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 at UPMC, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family, after a long struggle with diabetes, kidney failure and multiple health problems. He was 68 years old. Greg was born November 25, 1954 in Ithaca, New York. He was a 1972 graduate of Gouverneur High School, Gouverneur, NY, after which he attended Houghton College, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rev. Carroll & Verna Maynard, and his sister Faith Diane Maynard. He is survived by sister Allaire (Stephen) Bascom of Warrenton, VA; sister Laurel (William) Caton of Charlottesville, VA and brother Rev. Michael (Linda) Maynard of Conklin, NY. He is also survived by his paternal Aunt, Gail Dutcher, and his cousin Sandy Nowakowski, who was so kind to step in, when family could not be there. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Greg loved to bake, especially to give to others, do crafts and sing. He was a long time member of the North Street Community Church of Canton, PA and remained active there as long as health allowed.
Special thanks to his long term dialysis staff at Towanda Hospital and to the ICU staff at UPMC Williamsport, who were so attentive.
Our grateful thanks and appreciation to those of his church who helped him day to day. Our deepest, heartfelt thanks, and appreciation to Ted Bown, a special friend, who cared so deeply and provided support, wherever and whenever it was needed.
A Memorial Service for Greg will be announced at a later date (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.