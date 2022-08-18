Gwen Jeanine Browne, 48, of Towanda, PA passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at home following declining health.
Gwen was born in El Paso, Texas on October 22, 1973, and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School.
Gwen was formerly employed by Serve, Inc. in Monroeton, PA for several years. Gwen touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact in a very special way. She taught others to appreciate things in life that are taken for granted.
Surviving are her parents, Darlene Vanderpool Jones and Thomas Jones with whom she resided in Towanda, Edwin Browne of Bushkill, PA, brother, Paul Vanderpool of Sayre, stepsister, Tiffany Jones of Terrytown, nephews, Paul, Jason, Brian, and Tyler Vanderpool, step nephew, Hunter Shaw, step niece, Hannah Bennet, step grandmother, Stella Jones of the Colonial Terrace, Towanda, step aunt and uncle, Theresa and James Johnson of the Colonial Towers, Towanda, aunts, Marjorie Vanderpool of Liberty Corners, Shirley Vanderpool of Towanda, as well as many friends and her canine companion, “Peaches”.
Gwen was predeceased by her brother, Sean O. Browne on May 13, 2004, and maternal grandmother, Debbie Crawn.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Tim Geise officiating. Interment will be in the Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle Suite 15, New York, NY 10019 (yourcpf.org) in memory of Gwen Jeanine Browne.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
