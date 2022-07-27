When tomorrow starts without me try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand…. H. Arlene Slack Oakley, 103, of Vestal passed away on July 25, 2022. Arlene was born on March 16, 1919 in Binghamton, NY a daughter of the late Daniel and Mildred (Burton) Cameron. For many years, Arlene worked at the Binghamton Telephone Company. She treasured her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always loved to travel the country side visiting family and her many friends she made over the years when living in Warren Center, Binghamton, Endicott and the Vestal areas. Arlene was a devoted member of the West Warren Congregational Church. She enjoyed the challenge of playing scrabble, loved to watch Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Dr. Stanley and found comfort in listening to WPEL. Most of all, she loved to read a good book! She lived a wonderful long life and was loved by anyone she ever met. Arlene will be greatly missed by her daughter Dale (Ron) Smith of Vestal; her grandsons: Ryan Smith of Boston; Cameron (Tara) Smith of Chicago; great grandson Caden. She will also be missed by her friends at the Vestal Pines Apartments where she resided for the last thirteen years. Her gentle touch upon the hearts of her special cousins to include: Karen Kipp and Family; Rita and Tom Quimby and family; her nephews: Jack, Jim and Tom and families; her step-brother Kenneth Davis and family; Gerald’s family – Diane & Kevin, Chris, Robert, Phillip, Scott. Arlene was predeceased by her parents; her husband’s Frank A. Slack and Kenneth Oakley; her sister Audrey Herrick; her stepson Gerald Oakley and step daughter Mary Erickson. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family on Friday in the Warren Center Cemetery with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
