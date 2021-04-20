Surrounded by her family, H. Louise (Cole) Winters, 80, of Ulster went home peacefully to be with her Lord following a period of declining health on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Louise was born on April 5, 1941 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leonard and Doris Cole. She was a graduate of Athens High School class of 1959. On August 30, 1969, at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, she married Robert Winters.
Louise was a woman with strong faith in the Lord and in her earlier years was very involved with the Rome United Methodist Church. On Saturday nights she would help out with church suppers. Louise was employed at the Northern Central Bank in Athens, as well as State Line Auction in Waverly. A loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Louise was a full-time taxi service and personal advisor to her family. Her husband of 51 years, worked often so Louise was very involved with the daily activities of her boys (Thank you so much mom!).
Louise had a great passion for butterflies, which was made very apparent by her countless butterfly souvenirs. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and being surrounded by her family at cookouts. She always looked forward to cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.
Louise will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert, who was always by her side, her sons, Scott of Sayre and Seth of Wysox; along with her four grandchildren, Kassandra, Kaidon, Kale and Khloe, who were the light of her life. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Louise was welcomed into heaven by her parents and brothers Richard and Norman.
A period of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing when coming for all services. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at the funeral chapel. Louise will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Rome United Methodist Church, in loving memory of H. Louise Winters.
