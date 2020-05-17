H. Lucille Stermer, 77, originally from Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Seagrass Village Nursing and Rehab Facility in Port Orange, Florida.
Services will be announced for family and friends at a later date with a complete obituary.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
