H. Sherman Barnes, 93, a well-known life-long resident of Lake Wesauking, Wysox Township, PA passed away Wednesday evening May 31, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Sherman was born at home in Wysox Township on March 7, 1930, the son of Howard Leslie Barnes and Helen (Dixon) Barnes. He was a graduate of Towanda High School. Sherman operated his family farm and was also employed by Agway as a farm supply truck driver for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the West Warren Congregational Church where he served as a deacon and formerly served as a member of the Towanda School Board. Sherman enjoyed round and square dancing and taking trips to Maine with his wife Ann. He also enjoyed working with wood.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann (Jones) Barnes whom he married on October 2, 1954 in Shamokin, PA, daughters, Gwen Louise Sheehan and husband Kevin of Lake Wesauking, Joan Leslie Dinse and husband William Edward Dinse of Lake Wesauking, grandchildren, Luke (Elizabeth) Sheehan, Abby (Ryan) Butts, Scott Dinse (Michelle Harrison), Wade (Emily) Dinse, Molly (Jared) Marshall, Rebekah Dinse and William Dinse, great grandchildren, Declan and Eoin Sheehan, Dawson, Avery, and Riley Butts, Hazel and Silas Dinse, Malcolm, Bennett, and Owen Marshall.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 2 sisters and a brother.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the West Warren Congregational Church or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in memory of H. Sherman Barnes. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
