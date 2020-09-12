Hal C. Eighmey Sr., 72, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home with his children by his side. Hal Charles was born March 18, 1948 in Elmira, New York. He was the son of the late LaVerne and Martha (Wheeler) Eighmey. Hal graduated from Troy Area High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the Army National Guard from 1968-1973 with Co. B 204th Engineer Battalion (Construction) in Corning, New York. Hal was an electrician by trade and was employed with Micknich Electrical Systems in Horseheads, New York.
Hal enjoyed Nascar and playing golf. He was especially fond of the Bodine Racing Family. Playing drums, a passion that started at age four, continued throughout Hal’s life. He will be remembered for playing in several area bands throughout his earlier years.
Surviving are, daughter, Lisa Eighmey-Hartford of Canton; sons, Hal (Diana) Eighmey II of Columbia Cross Roads and Brad (Sarah) Eighmey of Berwick; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron Eighmey of Columbia Cross Roads, Steve (Maxine) Eighmey of Breesport, New York, Rosi (Richard) Morgan of Troy; sister-in-law, Debbie Eighmey of Florida; special aunt, Irene Winterstein of Dagget; best friend, Steve Micknich and his family, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Larry and Priscilla.
In maintaining with his wishes there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Hal’s life will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Hal’s name may be made to Kid’s can’t fight cancer alone, c/o Matt Geer, 784 Canton, St., Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
