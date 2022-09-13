Hal W. Norton Sr., 73, Life-time resident of Shunk, Pennsylvania, passed away, Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Hal Ward Norton was born in Shunk on November 25, 1949, a son of the late Harvey and Rachel (Tule) Norton.
He attended Sullivan Schools until going to work in the woods with his father cutting logs to help with the family’s finances. On June 16, 1967, Hal married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharon Smith, together they shared 52 wonderful years together before her passing on November 13, 2019.
Hal was a hard worker and worked in the woods logging most of his life. In earlier years, he was self-employed and supplied logs for a variety of the many sawmills that once were very active in the Sullivan County Area. He was a talented mechanic and worked for McClure Motors in Troy, until owning his own garage in Shunk for several years. Most recently, Hal went to work for the strip mines in Mildred until failing health would no longer permit him to continue.
Hal was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was somewhat of a handyman and could be often found tinkering on a project or two around the house. He also liked passing the time collecting scrap metal.
Hal will be remembered playing lead guitar and singing for a former local band called the Sullivan County Hillbillies.
Hal is survived by his son, Hal (Deborah) Norton Jr. of Troy; two grandchildren, Heather (Thomas) Hulslander of Canton, Courtney (Daniel) Wintermute of North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Malon Norton, Max Norton, Artist Snell, Galen Norton, Arla (Butch) Pepper, Darrel Norton, Rhoda DeLellis, Rheda (Larry) Baumunk and Marcele (Steve) Clark; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Besides his parents, Hal was predeceased by a son, John Norton; grandchildren, Mitchell Norton, Rob MacBride, Kirsten Bagley; siblings and their spouses, Neva (Lawrence) Hartford, Eileen Donofrio, and sisters-in-law, Dottie Norton, Minnie Norton, brother-in-law, Barr Snell, Bernie DeLellis.
In keeping with Hal’s wishes, there will be no services.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility is in care of the final arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
