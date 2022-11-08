Harlan M. Martin, 81, of Troy, Pa. a native of Lancaster County, Pa went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 5, 2022 after several years of failing health. Harlan was the owner of Martin’s Dairy Service for 35 years. He was also very active in his community. He was the president of Full Gospel Businessmen Troy Chapter, a founding member of Canton Mennonite Church now North Street Community Church, a founder and board member of New Beginnings Rehab in Leroy, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fran Martin, Son Ernie (wife Angie), Daughter Lori Martin (husband Bruce) and Steve (wife Stacie). He had 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicholas, Nate, Ashley, Caiden, Emily and Hannah, and 4 great grandchildren. He was born of the late Lester and Elizabeth Martin of East Earl, Pa. His siblings are the deceased Lester (Marie), Phares (Marie), Carl (Gladys) and Ann (Sam).
Funeral Services will be held at North Street Community Church 177 North Street, Canton, Pa. Calling hours will be Friday November 11th, 5 – 8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday November 12th 11am with internment at 3pm at Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
