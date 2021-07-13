Harland L. Hartford, 82, of Canton, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at UPMC in Wellsboro.
Harland Lynwood was born on Oct. 11, 1938 in Shunk; he was the last of 10 children born to the late James S. and Lila (Leonard) Hartford. He was proud to have served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and would often tell stories of his experiences while serving in the States as well as Germany.
On Aug. 28, 1970 Harland married the former Connie Ann Johnson in Canton; together they shared 50 years of loving marriage. Harland was employed for over 20 years by K.J. Trucking in Farmington, New York and later by the former CAF Inc. in Canton until his retirement from trucking. Most recently he assisted with the operations at Timber Ridge Winery in Canton. He was a member of the American Legion Post 303, VFW Post 714, both of Canton, Red Run Rod Gun Club in Ralston and the Newelltown United Methodist Church.
Harland was known to be a jack of all trades. His family lovingly referred to him as “Tim the Toolman.” He truly enjoyed feeding the deer and in earlier years, his horses. Harland could often be found at his daughter’s winery, Timber Ridge. He was always happy to pour you a sample. Wine making was something he truly had a passion for. He enjoyed reminiscing about his siblings and how they all grew up in a “time passed” in Shunk.
Surviving him are: his wife, Connie; daughters, Leah “Sis” Hammack and Michelle “Mick” Hartford, all of Canton; son, Chadwick Ragan of Duncannon; grandchildren, Melissa Wise, Trey Brown, Saxie Deal, Copy Ragan, Tabitha Ragan, Charlie Ragan and Adalyn Hartford; six great-grandchildren; honorary son, Shaun “Amish” McKinley of Canton; sisters-in-law, Mary Hartford of Canton, Delores Hartford of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his faithful canine companion, Ranger.
Besides his parents, Harland was predeceased by his first wife, Donna Leah (Parker) Hartford; sons, Donald James Hartford and Harland L. Hartford Jr.; a son-in-law, Jerry Hammack; siblings and their spouses, Marjorie Hickok, Lawrence (and Neva), Robert (and Brenda Higley), Dean, Glen (and Ora), Dale (and Pat), James, Reed (and Janice), Earl (and Sandy) and Alan “Punk” Williams.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Harland’s life will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Herbert Eby officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Harland’s memory to the Bradford County SPCA, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or the American Cancer Society,1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
