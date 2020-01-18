Mr. Harold D. Fenton, age 87, of Dushore, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Highlands Care Center, Laporte, with his devoted wife and loving family at his side.
Harold was born on April 2, 1932, at home in Wilmot, Township, a son of the late Rufus F. and Ruth Neuber Fenton. He attended the Hollenback School.
Harold served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1962.
He married the former Betty Tourscher of Dushore, on March 27, 1971, and they have enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
He worked for Sull-craft for many years as their plant manager until its closing in 1991. At that time he opened his own store, Fenton Clothing in Dushore. Harold and Betty worked side by side until retiring in 2017 after 27 years in business.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and going to the family farm.
He was a member of Loyalsock Post No. 996 American Legion, Dushore.
Harold was well known for his generous support of local charities, especially the Red Rock Jobs Corps.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Fenton, at home; son, Ronnie and Dana Fenton, Wyalusing; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Brian “Buck” Tewksbury, Spring Hill, Laurie and Jeff Sands, Laceyville; daughter-in-law, Susan Detrick Fenton, Laceyville; brothers, Arthur (Marjorie) Fenton, Sugar Run, Lyle Fenton, Sugar Run; sister, Joan Siranni, Sugar Run; brothers-in-law, Francis Tourscher, Dushore, Edward Strope, Wyalusing; sister-in-law, Helen Evangelisti, Dushore; nine grandchildren, Lisa Mapes, Brian Fenton, Tad Fenton, Craig Fenton, Eric Fenton, Catie Hatch, Christopher Tewksbury, Bryant Tewksbury and Joy Howell; and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, David D. Fenton on Feb. 15, 2009; brothers, Tracey Fenton and Donald Fenton; sisters, Annabelle Fenton, Dolly Shaffer and Lulabelle Lawrence; and also by three infant siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614, with the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, pastor of St. John’s Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Dushore, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or the Dushore Fire Co and Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
Military Graveside Services will be accorded by members of Loyalsock Post No. 996 American Legion, Dushore, and the U.S. Air Force Honor’s Detail.
Members are asked to assemble and pass in review at the Homer Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.