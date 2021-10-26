Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. — Psalm 116:15
Harold David Simons, 83, of Rome, Pennsylvania passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 25, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Harold was born Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1937 in Orwell Township, Pennsylvania, the son of David A. Simons and Helen M. (Mikelonis) Simons.
In early years, Harold worked as a herdsman for the state-of-the-art Walker Gordon Farm in Plainsboro, New Jersey. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda, on June 20, 1997 after working there for over 30 years, and enduring many sleepless nights plowing winter roads.
Harold greatly enjoyed family reunions and picnics, giving him an opportunity to reminisce with others.
He never passed up a home-cooked meal, and he connected certain favorite foods with the people who made the version he liked best. He was especially fond of the spectacular sunsets, which he viewed from his front porch. He enjoyed socializing, particularly early each morning at the Rome Dandy Mini Mart. He spent a lot of his free time after retiring visiting with his friends and family. Harold also looked forward to attending the Wyalusing Carnival and parades in Wyalusing. He was especially passionate about his John Deere tractors and mowers. He will also be remembered for his patriotism and love of animals.
Harold is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David A. and Carol Simons of Orwell Township; brother-in-law, Hugh Beckwith of Rome; special niece, Jennifer Babcock and her husband, Garth of Rome; nieces, Kathleen Garra of Wysox, Julia Ripa of Rome; nephews, Joe Beckwith of Towanda, Tom Beckwith of Towanda, Joshua Simons of Rome; several great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends, Russ and Linda Hackett of Rome.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by a brother, Louis “Bud” Simons and sister, Dolores Beckwith.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 with a funeral service to follow at noon at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse officiating. Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Harold David Simons. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
