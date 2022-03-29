Harold Douglas “Harry” Brown, 64, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Liberty Corners, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, at his home following declining health. Harry was born in Towanda on April 25, 1957, the son of the late Morris Eugene Brown and Erdean Mae Bedford Brown. He grew up on the family farm on Marcy Hill and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1975. Harry continued his education at Mansfield University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. Harry later moved to Florida where he was employed by the U. S. Post Office in Clearwater for 32 years until retirement. Harry enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Cathy Brown, son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Brown and Amanda Stephens Brown of Springhill, sister, Linda Jane Brown McPherson and husband Thomas of Fairview, NC, brothers, James R. Brown and wife Amy Jo of Frederick, MD, Jake E. Brown of Wyalusing, uncles, Charles W. Brown of South Branch, Kenneth S. Brown of Liberty Corners, aunts, Joyce Richlin of Towanda, Irene Murray and husband Donald of Columbia Crossroads, nieces, Mary Mae McPherson of North Carolina, Anna Doyle of Washington State, nephews, Eli Brown of Coatesville, PA, Nathan Brown of Frederick, MD as well as several cousins. Harry was predeceased by his father, Morris Eugene “Gene” Brown on August 20, 2016, mother, Erdean Mae Brown on August 10, 2005, and sister, Barbara Gene Brown on June 28, 1983.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
