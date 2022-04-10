Harold E. “Harry” Lowry, 76, of Gillett, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1945 in Morris Run, PA to the late Campbell and Nellie Mae (Molyneux) Lowry. Harry worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years, with foreign cars as his specialty. He was blessed with a strong work ethic and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Harry took great pride and enjoyment in his vegetable gardens and Dee’s flower gardens. He also enjoyed bowling. Harold had a huge heart and loved spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor that could put anyone at ease.
Harold is predeceased by his parents, his first wife Ruth Ann (Wilson) Lowry, infant daughter Angela Marie Lowry, sisters: Ida Mae Aumick, Louise Billheim, Betty Costly, Sarah Smith, June Sowle, Marion Reed; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Holley, Thomas Holley, Robert Lowry, John Lowry, Roger Lowry; son-in-law Henry Saxton.
Harold is survived by his wife Donna “Dee” (Katzenstein) Lowry; children: Lisa (Todd) Heckman, Lori Saxton, Cindy (Tom) Woodard, Michael (Pati) Katzenstein; grandchildren: Lindsey and Matthew Heckman, Melissa Welshans, Tabby Auge, Justin and Casey Woodard, Jessie Katzenstein, 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Gillett Baptist Church, 33241 PA Route 14, Gillett, PA. The Service to celebrate Harry’s life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 16 th at the church with Pastor Micky Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Gillett Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
