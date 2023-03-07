Harold E. Pennay, age 85, passed away at his home in Laceyville, PA on Monday morning, March 6, 2023.
He was born in Camptown, PA on July 4, 1937, the son of the late Cecil and Doris Warner Pennay. Harold attended Wyalusing High School and graduated with the class of 1955.
After high school, Harold joined the US Air Force where he served his country for four years. When his term of service in the Air Force was over, Harold worked for Laceyville Agway and delivered milk for Dairylea before finding his career with GTE Sylvania which would later become OSRAM Sylvania. Harold would work there for 31 years until his retirement in 1997.
Harold took great pride in the upkeep of the family homestead and loved cutting and selling the wood off the farm well into his 80’s.
He is survived by his daughter, Ina Bradish and her husband, Brian of Laceyville, PA; his grandchildren, Anthony Bradish, Alex Bradish, Kyle Bradish, and Tonnelle Bradish, all of Laceyville, PA; his ex-wife, Bobbie Dyer of Durrell, PA; his special nephew, William Soulliard (Elaine) of Audubon, NJ and their children, Matt Soulliard, John Soulliard, and Julie Soulliard. He is also survived many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Downing, Clara Hallstead, Eula Dalo, and Mildred Goodwin; and his brothers, Eugene Pennay and Clarence Pennay.
A Memorial Service for Harold will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 and officiated by Reverend Ron Dyer of the Redeemer/St. Paul’s Bible Church. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold’s name to the Meshoppen Cat Rescue, 9883 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA 18630, or a Humane Society of the donor’s choosing.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
