Harold Francis Allen, 92, of Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at his home following declining health.
Harold was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 31, 1929, the son of Clifton Allen and Edith Gay Allen. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and at the age of 16 obtained his pilot’s license at the Towanda Airport. With his passion for aviation, Harold joined the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War and was a crew member aboard the “Peacemaker” B36 Bomber, The First Broken Arrow, and served with the Strategic Air Command. Following completion of his military service, Harold attended Texas Christian University. In early years, Harold was employed in automotive mechanics and was later employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for over 30 years until retirement.
He was a dedicated member, Past Commander, Chaplain, and member of the Funeral Honor Guard of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42.
Additionally, Harold was a member of the Franklin Township Fire Company, Towanda Gun Club, and Monroeton Gun Club. Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, Penn State and Dallas Cowboy’s football, and watching the televised Saturday Night Polka Program.
Harold is survived by his wife, Doris Brink Allen; children, Harold Lee Allen of Fort Worth, Texas, Daniel Allen of Texas, Kenneth Hoover Jr. and wife Pat of Towanda, Dale Hoover of Franklindale, Keith Hoover of Wysox, Wendy Allen Smith and husband Bill of Franklindale; special niece and caregiver, Terry Bennett of Franklindale; grandchildren, Randy, Brandon, Brock, Kaleb, Kelsea, Chris, Jake, Kristi, Kinski, Bree, and Deanna; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his son, Ricky Eugene Hoover on Nov. 14, 2018; grandson, Tony Eltringham; sister, Thelma M. Allen Arthur on Nov. 3, 2010; brother-in-law, Tony Arthur on July 23, 2008; and brother, Hubert Allen in 1967.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, with members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda according full military honors.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Harold Francis Allen.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
