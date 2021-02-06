Harold “Harry” Simpson, 73, Keystone Manor Apartments, Sayre, passed away unexpectedly at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, on Feb. 3, 2021. Born Feb. 4, 1947 in Sayre. He was the son of Gale and Rita Donlin Simpson. Harold was a 1965 Graduate of Sayre High School. Immediately following graduation he served in the United States Air Force. Harold worked for Strickland Beverage, Towanda. for 34 years before retiring in 2017. He loved to be in the woods with his camera or his bow. Harold is survived by his niece Christina and husband Presho of Little Meadows, PA, Great Nephew and Nieces James Wilkinson of Monroeton, Alesha Wilkinson,of Sayre, Victoria and husband Joseph Bixby, of Sayre and Alayna Mott, of Little Meadows; five great-great nephews Drew, Tiler, Lucas, Jacob and Phineus, three great-great nieces Lyvia, Azlynn and Mackenzie and great-great-great niece Addalynn; several cousins and lifelong friend Ron Walker. Harold is predeceased by his parents Gale and Rita Simpson, Sister Patricia Humphrey and nephew Robert “Bobby” Nagle. At Harold’s request there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Harold’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
