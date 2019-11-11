On the morning of Sunday, Nov, 10, 2019, well-known LeRoy Township resident Harold James Shedden passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital following a protracted illness. He was 83 years of age.
Born March 3, 1936 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Harold M. and Evelyn (Walburn) Shedden. Known to family and friends as “Sonny,” he was a skilled heavy equipment operator, and had been employed for many years by LeRoy Township. He was married to the former Rowena Bailey, and together they raised a son and three daughters. Sonny was a friendly, likable, outgoing man who was always ready to lend a hand when necessary. He was especially a good friend of the local Amish community.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Rowena, at home; son, Thomas Shedden of Sayre; daughters, Connie McClure of Troy, Robin (Manley) VanValkenburg and Sylvia (Avery) VanValkenburg, all of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania; sisters, Jean Hamm of Troy and Joyce (Charles) Wright of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; special niece, Phyllis Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Connie, and his sister, Mary Carney.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Service will follow at 11 a.m.; interment will be in Windfall Cemetery. The family will provide the flowers and suggests that donations be directed to Rowena Shedden, 11853 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724.
(morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
